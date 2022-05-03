Claxton city leaders will hold a meeting to discuss their plans to renovate the old school building

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the first two-story buildings in Evans County will be undergoing some changes.

Claxton city leaders are set to unveil their plans to renovate the old school building.

This school building in the middle of Claxton is turning 100 years old this year and even though it’s important to many in this community, it has sat vacant for some time and has also suffered from some vandalism.

But now thanks to a couple million dollars in private donations this school building is set to receive some upgrades.

City leaders will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday at the Claxton Veterans Community Center to roll out their plans to renovate the space.

The public will also get a chance to give their input on the project.

Officials familiar with the project say the renovations will include a state-of-the-art auditorium for future performances.

They say the new stage will be the only interior auditorium in Evans County.

Other plans for the building include the new Evans County Museum.

The renovations will cost nearly $3 million dollars all through donations and project leaders say they’re looking forward to bringing new life to this building.

“I can’t express the excitement that I have and share with so many people here that this building is going to be saved and that we’re going to have a center piece for arts and culture here in Evans County,” Darin McCoy, Vice Chair, Evans County Arts & Cultural Authority said.

Project organizers say they hope to get renovations started very soon, with much of the work being completed this year.

