Georgia Southern University’s guitar exhibit opens in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Music lovers can check out a collection of vintage instruments in Statesboro, thanks to one company’s relationship with Georgia Southern University.

The Visit Statesboro Welcome Center serves as a satellite gallery for Georgia Southern’s Museum.

This one-of-a-kind display shows the influence of a company that’s now a major university benefactor.

Last year, Fred and Dinah Gretsch announced an endowment to the university that includes music artifacts from their family’s company across its 140 years.

You’ll recognize some of the world famous artists who used Gretsch instruments over the decades. University museum leaders say the exhibit helps bring music history to life.

“There are extraordinary artifacts and records from the company and just some extraordinary pieces of artwork as well as musical instruments that our students got to work with. It’s been a great opportunity,” Dr. Brent Tharp said.

The exhibit will be here for 12 months, through next April and admission is free.

