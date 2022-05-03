Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Georgia Southern University’s guitar exhibit opens in Statesboro

Georgia Southern University guitar exhibit opens in Statesboro
Georgia Southern University guitar exhibit opens in Statesboro(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Music lovers can check out a collection of vintage instruments in Statesboro, thanks to one company’s relationship with Georgia Southern University.

The Visit Statesboro Welcome Center serves as a satellite gallery for Georgia Southern’s Museum.

This one-of-a-kind display shows the influence of a company that’s now a major university benefactor.

Last year, Fred and Dinah Gretsch announced an endowment to the university that includes music artifacts from their family’s company across its 140 years.

You’ll recognize some of the world famous artists who used Gretsch instruments over the decades. University museum leaders say the exhibit helps bring music history to life.

“There are extraordinary artifacts and records from the company and just some extraordinary pieces of artwork as well as musical instruments that our students got to work with. It’s been a great opportunity,” Dr. Brent Tharp said.

The exhibit will be here for 12 months, through next April and admission is free.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
One person injured after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Claxton city leaders will hold a meeting to discuss their plans to renovate the old school...
Claxton city leaders will hold a meeting to discuss their plans to renovate the old school building
Step One Automotive Group announces car giveaway winner
Step One Automotive Group announces car giveaway winner
THE News at 4:30
Claxton city leaders will hold a meeting to discuss their plans to renovate the old school building
Step One Automotive Group announces car giveaway winner
Step One Automotive Group announces car giveaway winner