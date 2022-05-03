Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a call to action about a number of hot button issues, including affordable housing.

The group is made up of 20 different congregations across several religions here in Savannah.

They formed back in 2019, but because of the pandemic they were not able to actually meet together in person until Monday night.

The Savannah city budget currently includes over a million dollars for affordable housing in the city.

And last night, the group asked Savannah City Manager Jay Melder if he would commit to asking city council in their budget for a $3 million investment from the city’s general fund to the Savannah Affordable Housing Fund in 2023 – he said he would not be able to but said it is early in the budget process, but he is willing to propose $2 million and work with them to try to get additional funding.

Melder did agree to commit to targeting those funds to families making less than 80 percent of the area median income but said he could not commit to making all the money go only for rental housing as the group asked.

“We’ve got to be able to respond to the needs on the ground. If we were ever to be in a situation where we have the ability to help a household who was deserving and in need of that income level, I would really hate for the opportunity to happen. I’m respecting this process with complete honesty to have to answer that question,” Melder said.

Leaders from JUST say they do plan to continue to hold Melder accountable and plan to be present at the budget meetings and involved in the process.

Group members say meetings like this one are just the beginning of what they plan to do in the community.

“There is a lot of energy and unit behind all of the congregation here and more congregations that would be here if it weren’t for COVID. We initially had 45-50 congregations interested in this effort. So, I expect in the next couple years, once we start building momentum on all the different moves and we see nonpartisan growth in our goals and solutions that we are trying to achieve with the public here in Savannah and Chatham that this is going to grow and blossom into a huge powerful entity,” said Rev. Guillermo A. Arboleda, St. Matthews Episcopal Church.

They hope to meet within 30 days to discuss the progress on these issues and the commitment that they discussed.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.