Hilton Head town council discusses short term vacation rental ordinance

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head town council heard first readings on a short-term vacation rental ordinance and the 2023 budget Tuesday.

STVR’s have been a point of focus for the town and its community for months now.

There was a comprehensive presentation made and then members of the public made comments or asked questions to get clarification. All of this ending with the ordinance passing 7-0.

The fiscal year 2023 budget was the other main topic of the meeting.

Town manager Marc Orlando explaining that the budget is very similar to that of 2022, with some projected additional revenue from STVR’s being one of the only differences of note and other than how it was presented.

The total budget is set at just 120 million dollars and it’s scheduled to come up next in June.

Just like the budget, the STVR ordinance must continue through the approval process over the coming months and as that happens we’ll bring you more details on both these topics.

