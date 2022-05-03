Sky Cams
Beaufort Co. mom will host meeting promoting an end to gun violence

By Tyler Manion
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - There’s an opportunity Tuesday night for many in the Lowcountry community to come together against gun violence.

Rudy Milton will be leading her second community meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the last month in an effort to think up ways to combat gun violence in Beaufort County.

It’s a mission, near and dear to her heart.

“My son Dominque Williams was tragically murdered back in 2015 and I do not want another parent or another person to live through the journey that I’m living,” Rudy Milton, Community Meeting Organizer said.

Dominique was just 17 years old, and his mother says the problem hasn’t gotten better since his death.

“I just had a girlfriend that lost her boyfriend a month ago in Beaufort and it’s like we have to do something. It’s getting worse,” Milton said.

The meeting will be held at the Bluffton Middle School cafeteria, and Milton is hoping the discussion leads to action.

“Ideally it would be some type of funding to start a mentoring program to get something back in the schools, like when I was in school, we had the dare program,” Milton said.

Milton wants programs in schools, but also says as a community they need to find safe and engaging activities for kids after school hours and especially over the next few months during summer break.

