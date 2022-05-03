The NAACP speaks out about voting changes in Evans County

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting continued in Evans County Tuesday.

But some community leaders there are speaking out about changes that could impact the voting process.

Election officials at the Evans County Courthouse Annex in Claxton say early voting has gone so far so good.

“Very smoothly. We’ve had a steady flow of voters the past couple of days, and everything has went very well,” Darin McCoy, Evans County Elections Superintendent said.

But as voters continue to cast their ballots the leader of the Evans County NAACP is speaking out about some voting changes.

“So, a major concern particularly for our senior citizens,” Willie Hall, Evans County NAACP President said.

He says changes to drop box locations could make it more difficult for senior citizens to drop off absentee ballots.

Last election cycle the boxes were placed outside polling places but have since been moved inside.

“Particularly for senior citizens, they have to find somebody to bring it to the registrar’s office to drop it off,” Hall said.

But the Evans County Elections Superintendent says the boxes placed outside over covid concerns last election have been moved for security reasons.

“And to limit the time that the boxes can be used. Only during regular voting hours can the boxes be utilized,” Darin McCoy, Evans County Elections Superintendent said.

County officials say more weekend voting will also be available during this early voting period.

“Prior to this year, we were only mandated to have one Saturday voting. This year we’re mandated to have two. So basically the first two Saturdays during early voting, we will be open for folks to come in and vote,” McCoy said.

But they say changes to absentee voting laws could limit the time voters have to request a ballot by mail.

“Before, you could apply for ballot by mail up until the Friday before the election, that cuts off 11 days before the election,” McCoy said.

County officials also say that each of the voting machines have undergone rigorous testing prior to the start of early voting.

“It satisfies me as elections superintendent that the equipment is working properly and that everything is secure and correct,” McCoy said.

And NAACP leaders say there are some benefits to voting early.

“Early voting gives you an opportunity not to feel rushed into casting a vote because the lines are not that long. That’s one of the main things for the NAACP as part of our voter education, we do encourage people to vote early and for senior citizens to get those absentee ballots in the mail on time,” Hall said.

