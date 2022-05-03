Sky Cams
Poll worker shares her experience working elections

By Sean Evans
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Amid the record numbers top state leaders say they’re confident in Georgia’s system to secure your vote.

Three years ago, Mackie McIntosh says she’d lost faith in the election process, and was concerned enough she decided to learn more about it.

“I figured the only way to find out what was really going on was to be a part of it,” Mackie McIntosh, poll worker said.

McIntosh shared what her experience working elections has been like, in an effort to ease fears or doubts in the election process here in Chatham County.

“I’ve seen it in action, I’ve seen the paper counts, I’ve seen the electronic counts, it’s been very impressive actually to see how smoothly the election is run in this state,” McIntosh said.

McIntosh says watching how Dominion handles the voting technology has restored her faith in one citizen, one vote.

“Part of the reason I’m here today is to not only encourage people to vote, but to also be a part of the process to help facilitate others in their community’s coming out and voting. That is always the goal, right, to get every citizen out and have their voices heard,” McIntosh said.

