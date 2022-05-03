Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce hosts forum with all school board candidates

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Just weeks away from the primary, Monday night was the first time the community heard from all candidates for the Bryan County School Board.

14 candidates are vying for a seat in this race. With all the scrutiny board members have faced throughout the pandemic, this is an important election to the community.

The Bryan County Board of Elections confirmed Kate Strickland is the first independent candidate to qualify to run for a spot on the board in Bryan County. She’s running for chairman and said health and safety are her two main areas of concern.

“I’m not happy and when momma’s not happy, momma does it herself right,” said Kate Strickland, Independent candidate running for chairman.

Since Strickland is not affiliated with a political party, she said she still needs more than 1,000 signatures to get on the November ballot. That’s not stopping her.

“I’m a concerned parent, a nurse practitioner...everybody seems to trust me with their kids and I’m hoping the rest of the county will feel the same,” Strickland said.

Teresa Timmons is also running for chairman. Timmons said a major reason she’s running is because of a new movement that popped up during the pandemic.

“Truth in education – it’s a group that has made allegations and they wanna ban books,” Timmons said, “As you know, no group in history that has banned books has been good...that’s fascism.”

WTOC reached out to both Republican candidates for chair prior to the Republican school board forum last month.

There are four seats up for grabs in this race – chairman, district 1, district 4 and district 5. All of the candidates were grouped by position at the Richmond Hill City Center.

“This is a chance for you to hear the candidates’ positions and make an informed decision at the ballot box,” said the moderator.

A full house of people came out to watch how each candidate addressed issues, including Superintendent Paul Brooksher.

The only candidate missing tonight was District 5 Incumbent David Schwartz. Each of the remaining 13 candidates were asked four questions from what makes a candidate for school board to changing the budget and enhancing the quality of education.

A few candidates touched on the superintendent’s salary going up by $100,000 since 2019. Some said he deserved it and others said there are better ways the money could be spent.

To close it out, candidates said retaining the right teachers, seeing kids as individuals and focusing on mental health are ways to continue improving education in one of the fastest growing counties in the state.

The Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce organized tonight’s forum. They put together everything you need to know about the candidates. You can read it below:

