Sec. Raffensperger visits Savannah to discuss the election process

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was in Savannah Tuesday speaking with the Rotary Club of Metro Savannah.

Secretary Raffensperger says he’s talking with community and civic group members to help instill confidence in the election process, even with prominent figures still calling into question the results of the 2020 election here in Georgia.

“It’s great to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth, his experience with the election process.”

Secretary Raffensperger gave his thoughts on the 2020 election, and a special grand jury recently being picked to consider if then-President Trump interfered with the election process.

“People need to also understand, and many people aren’t aware, back in 2020 28,000 Georgians skipped the Presidential race, and yet they voted down ballot. The Republican congressmen got 33,000 more votes collectively than President Trump, and that’s why President Trump came up short,” Sec. Raffensperger said.

Secretary Raffensperger says his office opened investigations following the election, sending hundreds of cases to the Attorney General’s Office to be prosecuted, but that none of those cases involved anything that would have changed the outcome of the presidential election.

Raffensperger’s attention is now on an ongoing battle with Stacey Abrams’-founded Fair Fight Action organization, as well as making sure only U.S. citizens are voting in Georgia’s elections.

“We want to make sure that only American citizens are on the voter rolls, and only American citizens vote. What’s really important for people to understand, 80-percent of all Georgians support us in that position,” Sec. Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger emphasized the importance of Georgians participating in early voting for the upcoming primary election to do so sooner than later, and to check their voter registration status and polling location information.

