Statesboro council decides who will be the first to open package stores

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Council heard from a long list of businesspeople who want to be among the first to open package stores.

They granted two, but reminded the others of the old real estate mantra “location, location, location”.

An attorney for Jeff and Julie Dawson showed plans where they’ll take an old lighting store next to a cemetery and turn it to a package store.

It was the first of two license applications granted Tuesday.

“We’ve always talked about how, if we were ever interested in doing a second store, Statesboro’s the place we’d do it at,” Jeff & Julie Dawson said.

Things got trickier with the next five applications.

From the start, the city has said they’ll keep stores away from churches, schools, and each other.

Two applicants wanted a spot in the same area, but both near neighborhoods and near Statesboro High.

Three others wanted to locate on South Main near Georgia Southern and near several large apartment complexes.

Each made their case on why their store would have the least impact.

While the council weighed the issue, city manager Charles Penny told them they could reject the locations and give applicants 60 days to find new spots without starting the process from scratch.

“I do applaud Mr. Penny for giving us the option to allow applicants to have another 60 days to go and look and find something else. And I feel very good that they’ll be able to find something,” Venus Mack, City councilmember said.

The council voted to deny all five due to location, but invite them to come back with a different address in mind.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.