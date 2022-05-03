Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Statesboro council decides who will be the first to open package stores

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Council heard from a long list of businesspeople who want to be among the first to open package stores.

They granted two, but reminded the others of the old real estate mantra “location, location, location”.

An attorney for Jeff and Julie Dawson showed plans where they’ll take an old lighting store next to a cemetery and turn it to a package store.

It was the first of two license applications granted Tuesday.

“We’ve always talked about how, if we were ever interested in doing a second store, Statesboro’s the place we’d do it at,” Jeff & Julie Dawson said.

Things got trickier with the next five applications.

From the start, the city has said they’ll keep stores away from churches, schools, and each other.

Two applicants wanted a spot in the same area, but both near neighborhoods and near Statesboro High.

Three others wanted to locate on South Main near Georgia Southern and near several large apartment complexes.

Each made their case on why their store would have the least impact.

While the council weighed the issue, city manager Charles Penny told them they could reject the locations and give applicants 60 days to find new spots without starting the process from scratch.

“I do applaud Mr. Penny for giving us the option to allow applicants to have another 60 days to go and look and find something else. And I feel very good that they’ll be able to find something,” Venus Mack, City councilmember said.

The council voted to deny all five due to location, but invite them to come back with a different address in mind.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
One person injured after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Johnson Square
‘We’re trying to preserve a right that every woman should have’, nationwide Roe v. Wade protests continue in Savannah
Jon Decker discusses how law makers react to the Supreme Court abortion leak
Jon Decker discusses how law makers react to the Supreme Court abortion leak
Jon Decker discusses how law makers react to the Supreme Court abortion leak
Hilton Head town council discusses short term vacation rental ordinance
Hilton Head town council discusses short term vacation rental ordinance
Women’s health clinic reacts to leaked Supreme Court draft about overturning Roe V. Wade
Women’s health clinic reacts to leaked Supreme Court draft about overturning Roe V. Wade