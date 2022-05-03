Step One Automotive Group announces car giveaway winner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One graduate of a workforce development program in Savannah is receiving some big help from local organizations.

Kiairah Johnson, is Step One Automotive Group’s 2022 United Way transportation fund recipient of a car giveaway.

Johnson is a 2022 graduate of the Step Up Savannah Chatham Apprentice Program.

She recently received a job and local groups wanted to make sure she had a way to get there.

The executive director of Step Up Savannah says this is going to have a big impact on Kiairah and her family.

“This is going to change Kiairah’s life, 36% of our population here in Savannah is asset poor. They live in asset poverty. They don’t durable assets such as savings accounts, 401k’s, or enough income on hand to support themselves without employment for 3 months, so this car is going to change that trajectory for her,” Alicia Johnson, Executive Director, Step Up Savannah said.

When Pastor Charles Roberson of Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship, a Step Up Savannah Board Member, head about Kiairah’s big win, he stepped up with the church to help underwrite the cost of the taxes, tag, and title.

The groups also took care of her maintenance for a year and gas for the next two months.

