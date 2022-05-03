Sky Cams
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.

Police lights
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the 2200 block of East 37th Street.

Police say it happened around 12 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Officers say they found two adult male victims when they arrived at the scene.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows the two victims witnessed an altercation between two unknown individuals. While the victims were checking on the wellbeing of one of these individuals, the other party in the altercation fired several rounds striking the victims, according to police.

One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the other refused treatment for a minor graze wound.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information should call police by calling the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912.525.3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

