Women’s health clinic reacts to leaked Supreme Court draft about overturning Roe V. Wade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I don’t think anyone was prepared for that, I wasn’t. It really just shook me to the core.”

Like it did many in the nation, a draft leaking the opinions of Supreme Court Justices on overturning Roe V Wade. The majority of them agreed to strike down the 1973 case that made abortions legal nationwide.

Justice Samuel Alito implied that abortion rules should be up to elected officials and not a court case in the documents--

Planned Parenthood Southeast advisory council member living in Savannah, Leona Cruse Humphries, says overturning the ruling would negatively impact so much more than women’s rights.

“We feel it will not just stop at a person’s rights to choose,” Cruse Humphries said. “It can go even further to LGBTQ rights, to religious rights. We are a nation full of many different faiths so if anybody thinks that it will stop here, they really should do a little bit more research and educate themselves.”

Cruse Humphries once had an abortion herself. In 2021, Planned Parenthood’s Savannah Health Center performed 815 abortions.

While the final draft could have a different outcome, WTOC received a statement from the vice president of external affairs for Planned Parenthood Southeast.

“Let’s get one thing straight: abortion is still safe, legal, and available. This leaked opinion from the Supreme Court is not final and it does not change our commitment to this fight for bodily autonomy.

“Planned Parenthood Southeast and its partners are prepared for every possible outcome in this case. Even so, it doesn’t make our reality any less devastating. Any decision to overturn or severely gut the protections set forth by Roe will make it open season on patients and their right to access comprehensive reproductive health care.

“To the 1 in 4 women and others who will need to access abortion care — abortion is your right. We won’t back down, we won’t be silenced. We will fight to protect access to reproductive health care — no matter what”

Organizing a rally protesting the thought of overruling the case, Coco Papy is worried that the fetal heartbeat bill passed in Georgia in 2018 would go into effect after a different court decision put it on pause.

It would restrict physicians from performing an abortion on women who are about six weeks pregnant.

“The idea that you have law makers deciding that is the point of person hood without recognizing the reality of what it means to carry a pregnancy and everything that can go wrong or even if someone doesn’t want to carry a pregnancy, I think that is a reality we are going to have to tango with,” Papy said.

WTOC reached out to several organizations that are against abortion, including a pro-life health center. We did not get a response by deadline.

