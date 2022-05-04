Elected officials, candidates for office release statements on leaked draft that could overturn Roe v. Wade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Tuesday, a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision was released, suggesting the country’s highest court may be poised to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, allowing individual states to more heavily regulate or even ban the procedure.

With this draft leak, many elected officials, and candidates for elected office, have released statements on their stance if this decision does pass.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp released a statement saying, “Under my leadership, Georgia will remain a state that values life at all stages, and as we anticipate the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Georgians should rest assured that I will continue to fight for the strongest pro-life law in the country. I fully support the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to open an investigation into this unprecedented breach of protocol.”

David Perdue, a Republican candidate for Governor on Georgia released the following statement, “Bonnie and I believe that every child is a gift from God. Any ruling from the Supreme Court that would save innocent lives would be an historic milestone. If I were Governor when this ruling was issued, I would immediately call the legislature back into a special session to ban abortion in Georgia.”

On Democratic side, Georgia Governor candidate Stacey Abrams also released a statement on Twitter, “As a woman, I am enraged by the continued assault on our right to control our bodies + our futures. As an American, I am appalled by the SCOTUS breach & its implications. As the next Governor of Georgia, I will defend the right to an abortion and fight for reproductive justice.”

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, from Georgia, released a statement saying, “As a pro-choice pastor, I’ve always believed that a patient’s room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government. I’ll always fight to protect a woman’s right to choose. And that will never change.”

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, from Georgia, released the following statement, “If the Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, the lives, health, privacy, and liberty of women nationwide will be relentlessly attacked by extreme laws that threaten women and their health care providers with imprisonment when a woman makes the deeply personal medical choice to terminate a pregnancy even early in the first trimester. An overwhelming majority of Americans believe women should be free to make their own medical decisions about reproductive health in private consultation with their doctors and support the standards established in Roe v. Wade. Whatever course the Court chooses, I will sustain and strengthen my efforts in Congress to codify in Federal law the standards established by the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which has played a vital role protecting women’s access to reproductive health care for fifty years.”

In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster was asked if he believes South Carolina should push for a more aggressive ban on abortions than it already has – if the landmark case is indeed overturned.

He responded, “The more we can protect life in South Carolina, the better it will be for everybody involved. We have laws, as you know, that we passed that are a lot better than a lot of other states and certainly better than Roe against Wade.”

Joe Cunningham, a Democrat running for South Carolina Governor also released a statement on Tuesday saying, “For the first time in our nation’s history, our daughters are poised to have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers. It is unconscionable that the Supreme Court would upend half a century of precedent that has saved countless lives. This race for governor is now more important than ever before. Make no mistake: Republicans in South Carolina will do everything in their power to pass a total ban on abortion, and the only thing standing in the way of that is the veto pen of a Democratic Governor. I promise you, I will do everything in my power to ensure that women retain control over their own reproductive decisions, while Henry McMaster will do everything in his power to take away the rights of South Carolina’s women to choose what happens to their body. The stakes could not be higher. Lives are at risk. To every South Carolinian who believes that women should make their own decisions about what happens to their body: we need you to vote.”

