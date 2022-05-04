Sky Cams
GHSA: Athletes must compete based on gender from birth certificate

The GHSA Executive Committee voted unanimously to change the bylaw on Wednesday
GHSA logo(GHSA)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
THOMASTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Athletes competing at Georgia High School Association schools will now have to compete based on the gender listed on his or her birth certificate.

The GHSA Executive Committee voted 62-0 during Wednesday’s meeting to make that change to the organization’s by-laws.

Previously, the organization left the matter of gender determination and competition up to the school.

The move comes after Georgia legislators passed a bill giving the GHSA the authority to ban transgender participation.

Governor Brian Kemp applauded the GHSA vote Wednesday afternoon on Twitter:

WTOC will have the latest on this story as it develops.

