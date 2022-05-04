GHSA: Athletes must compete based on gender from birth certificate

THOMASTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Athletes competing at Georgia High School Association schools will now have to compete based on the gender listed on his or her birth certificate.

The GHSA Executive Committee voted 62-0 during Wednesday’s meeting to make that change to the organization’s by-laws.

Previously, the organization left the matter of gender determination and competition up to the school.

The move comes after Georgia legislators passed a bill giving the GHSA the authority to ban transgender participation.

Governor Brian Kemp applauded the GHSA vote Wednesday afternoon on Twitter:

Following my signature on HB 1084, the Georgia High School Association today voted to protect fairness in school sports by unanimously approving youth to compete according to the sex determined on his/her birth certificate.



I'm proud to have championed this effort in Georgia! pic.twitter.com/m0bTA27Oas — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 4, 2022

