Gov. Kemp signs bill to uphold Georgia’s Culture of Protecting Life at All Stages

(Gray)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Kemp signed a bill that will allow nonprofits to offer free maternity supportive housing residences and resources for pregnant and postpartum women.

“SB 116 will help us support Georgia mothers and their newborns by ensuring free housing and wraparound resources for pregnant and postpartum women in need are easy to come by and local regulations do not incumber these needed services,” Governor Kemp said.

According to the bill, residences must register and pay an annual fee to the Georgia Department of Human Services.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

