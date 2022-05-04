Hershel Walker made a stop in Statesboro during his campaign run

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hershel Walker stepped into this senate campaign the way he used to step onto a football field.

His game plan focuses on what he says is wrong with America.

“We have an economy like this where it’s tough to buy gas, tough to buy food. So no doubt, this economy is hurting a lot of people,” Hershel Walker, U.S. Senate candidate said.

He also spoke about the party division in Washington that he says stands in the way of progress.

“Right now, you see and hear all these people arguing and fighting rather than coming together and getting things solved. That’s one of the most important things I’ve been hearing,” Walker said.

He says the U.S. Senate needs more people like him with practical business experience and fewer people looking for a political career.

“They go to Washington with all these bright ideas. But they get there and all those bright ideas go out the window. Well, American and Georgia is my family. My mom and dad taught me to fight for my family and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to fight for my family,” Walker said.

While opponents point to his lack of political experience, he says he considers that a badge of honor.

