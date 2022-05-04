Sky Cams
Kid-friendly Mother’s Day crafts at Henny Penny

By Kyle Jordan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday and some of you dads out there may still looking for ideas to help the kids create a personalized gift for Mom.

Better yet - make something special!

\Henny Penny Art Space and Café in downtown Savannah helped WTOC make a special Mother’s Day project you can make too!

The art space is open every day for kids and parents to create something together.

They change up the projects week to week but have a special art project just for Moms that is available to make any time.

It’s a special tote and the kids can add their own flair.

The Art Space is open everyday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No reservations are needed.

They have fun ways for the kids to be creative. The Mother’s Day tote project is $15 and they also have five other weekly art projects - all for $12 each.

