Murdaugh’s assets sold off, including island and share of hunting club

By Lisa Weismann
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Assets belonging to prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh were recently sold with the money applied to loans and medical bills associated with his opioid addiction treatment.

A court filing states Murdaugh’s brother, John Murdaugh, assisted Alex Murdaugh’s son, Buster, in the sale of more than $700,000 of assets.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

Heavy machinery and equipment, totaling $171,500, were sold to buyers, including Alex Murdaugh’s brother, Randy, to whom Alex was indebted. Some proceeds were earmarked for Sunrise Rehab facility in Orlando, where Murdaugh received treatment for opioid addiction.

Murdaugh’s share of Green Swamp Hunting Club was sold for $250,000. Real estate website Lands of America describes the club as a 7,000-acre plot of land in Jasper County.

A stake in “2TI” island was sold for $30,000, and an equity buy-out from his former law firm’s building and property totaled more than $188,000.

The court filing is part of a lawsuit filed by the mother of Mallory Beach, who was killed in a boat crash in 2019.

Murdaugh’s son, Paul, was charged with boating under the influence. The charges were dropped when he, along with his mother, Maggie, were found shot to death at the family’s hunting property in the rural Colleton County community of Islandton on June 7.

Their killings remain unsolved.

