One man arrested after an armed robbery Wednesday
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Glynn County police arrested a man after an armed robbery Wednesday around 11:36 a.m.
Officials say a victim reported being robbed while visiting Marsh Landing Apartments.
The Criminal Investigations Division and Major Crimes Unit responded to the incident.
Kevarius Marquis Sparks, 21, Brunswick, has been charged with 2 counts of Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Possession of Firearm by First Offender Probationer, and Probation Violation.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.