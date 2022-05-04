One man arrested after an armed robbery Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Glynn County police arrested a man after an armed robbery Wednesday around 11:36 a.m.

Officials say a victim reported being robbed while visiting Marsh Landing Apartments.

The Criminal Investigations Division and Major Crimes Unit responded to the incident.

Kevarius Marquis Sparks, 21, Brunswick, has been charged with 2 counts of Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Possession of Firearm by First Offender Probationer, and Probation Violation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.