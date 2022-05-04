Sky Cams
Sandwiches you can make for mom this Mother’s Day

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mother’s Day is Sunday and if you haven’t made reservations yet, how about a meal at home?

Chef Jason Winn from the 700 Drayton Cooking School joined us this morning on Morning Break with a perfect brunch recipe to celebrate Mom this weekend!

Recipe:

RECIPE (4 full sandwiches)

MORNAY SAUCE (béchamel finished with cheese)

Butter 2 tbs (need approx. 1/4 lb for the entire recipe)

Small onion, small diced ½ ea.

Four 2 Tbs

Milk, half and half or cream 1 cup

Bay leaf 1 ea.

Thyme tied in a bundle a few stems

Nutmeg pinch

Dijon mustard 1 tsp

Salt to taste

gruyere or swiss, grated ¼ cup (need approx. 1 lb for the entire recipe)

SANDWICHES:

Butter 5 oz (1 stick minus 2 Tbs)

Sourdough sliced bread 8 slices

Thinly sliced ham, best quality ½ lb

Gruyere, grated 1 ½ cups

Nice heirloom tomato slices 4 ea.

Basil garnish (optional)

Eggs 4 ea.

Pan release

METHOD:

1) Preheat the broiler

2) For the mornay, melt butter and sauté onions until translucent. Reduce heat and stir in flour to develop a roux. Cook for 5 minutes. Increase heat and slowly incorporate cream. Add bay leaf, thyme and nutmeg. Once all is added bring mixture to a boil and simmer for an additional 5-10 minutes. Stir in Dijon. Adjust seasoning with salt.

3) For the sandwich, toast bread on both sides. Once you flip the bread over, sprinkle some cheese and a few slices of ham on each slice. When the bread is toasted, put the bread together to form a sandwich.

4) Fry an over easy egg

5) Ladle some mornay sauce on top of the sandwich and sprinkle some cheese on the sandwich and top with a slice of tomato. Broil for 1-2 minutes until browned similarly to cheese toast.

6) For the presentation, place sandwich on plate and top with egg and garnish with basil

