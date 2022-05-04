Sandwiches you can make for mom this Mother’s Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mother’s Day is Sunday and if you haven’t made reservations yet, how about a meal at home?
Chef Jason Winn from the 700 Drayton Cooking School joined us this morning on Morning Break with a perfect brunch recipe to celebrate Mom this weekend!
Recipe:
RECIPE (4 full sandwiches)
MORNAY SAUCE (béchamel finished with cheese)
Butter 2 tbs (need approx. 1/4 lb for the entire recipe)
Small onion, small diced ½ ea.
Four 2 Tbs
Milk, half and half or cream 1 cup
Bay leaf 1 ea.
Thyme tied in a bundle a few stems
Nutmeg pinch
Dijon mustard 1 tsp
Salt to taste
gruyere or swiss, grated ¼ cup (need approx. 1 lb for the entire recipe)
SANDWICHES:
Butter 5 oz (1 stick minus 2 Tbs)
Sourdough sliced bread 8 slices
Thinly sliced ham, best quality ½ lb
Gruyere, grated 1 ½ cups
Nice heirloom tomato slices 4 ea.
Basil garnish (optional)
Eggs 4 ea.
Pan release
METHOD:
1) Preheat the broiler
2) For the mornay, melt butter and sauté onions until translucent. Reduce heat and stir in flour to develop a roux. Cook for 5 minutes. Increase heat and slowly incorporate cream. Add bay leaf, thyme and nutmeg. Once all is added bring mixture to a boil and simmer for an additional 5-10 minutes. Stir in Dijon. Adjust seasoning with salt.
3) For the sandwich, toast bread on both sides. Once you flip the bread over, sprinkle some cheese and a few slices of ham on each slice. When the bread is toasted, put the bread together to form a sandwich.
4) Fry an over easy egg
5) Ladle some mornay sauce on top of the sandwich and sprinkle some cheese on the sandwich and top with a slice of tomato. Broil for 1-2 minutes until browned similarly to cheese toast.
6) For the presentation, place sandwich on plate and top with egg and garnish with basil
