SCCPSS summer learning opportunities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System only have three weeks left in this school year.

But before the final bell rings, the district wants to make sure you have a plan for your students this summer.

The year was a big transition for students, staff and faculty.

As they wrap up the school year and transition to summer, the district will offer their EMBRACE learning program again to help students bridge some of those learning gaps.

Registration is closed for that program, but they are still offering other camps for a fee this summer.

The associate superintendent of secondary schools says that the students are working hard to catch up and they are making progress, but of course there still is work to be done. She is grateful for the teacher and counselors that have helped the students get to this point.

“They have been using the data from our previous summer EMBRACE program last year, as well as the data they have been collecting along the year and they have really been tailoring the instruction and the support systems to the needs of those students to bridge some of those gaps we might have seen,” said Bernadette Ball-Oliver, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Schools.

Even if you don’t send your kids to EMBRACE or other summer camps, the district says to check with your child’s school because they can provide packets and other things to work on during the summer months.

While kids are at home - keep them engaged and reading and take some fun field trips, like to museums to learn but also have some fun exploring something new.

