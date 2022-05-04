SCELA opens registration for 2022-2023 school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are just a few weeks left in the school year – and already Savannah-Chatham Schools are looking ahead to next year.

The district’s E-Learning Academy known as SCELA started during the pandemic but now they are ready to start their third year and are now accepting applications.

This year they had 1,200 students enrolled in grades first through eleventh.

Next year – they plan to offer the same amount of spots but for the first time accept 12th grade students and have their first ever graduating class for SCELA in 2023.

Principal Benjamin Lam says despite a more normal school year in sight next year, they’re still seeing a high demand for virtual learning.

“We just took Georgia milestones and that data is coming in but our students are doing very well. From our data our students made some pretty great gains throughout the year so we are excited to see the growth that they are seeing as they work with their teachers,” Lam said.

Next school year they plan to add new opportunities and courses, get more involved with social activities through their student council and more events from their newly formed PTA.

If you are interested, the applications are now up on the district’s website to apply for the E-Learning Academy. The school says the demand is still high so if you are interested you should apply as soon as possible.

