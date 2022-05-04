Senator Warnock pressures banks to stop overdraft fees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sen. Raphael Warnock is pushing an initiative to stop bank overdraft fees at a congressional hearing today.

Reverend Warnock says this is just latest in his efforts to stop banks from charging customers a fee when their account goes below zero.

According to Warnock, banks made $33 million off of overdraft fees last year.

He says getting rid of the fees will help many in the working class, college students and people serving or who have served in the military.

“Working families are trying to figure how to pay for groceries, how to pay for prescription drugs in a world in which big pharma is exploiting the cost of drugs and on top of that you have these overdraft fees, which are totally unnecessary and this is apart of my effort to shine a light on this,” Warnock said.

In March, he says he sent seven CEO’s of different banks a letter on why the fees are burdensome.

