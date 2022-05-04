Statesboro Police make arrest after woman injured in stabbing

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating an early morning stabbing at Morris Heights Apartments.

Police say it happened around 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday. They say and adult female victim sustained the stab wound during the course of an altercation on Pine Street.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening injury.

Police arrested 27-year-old Ccliyah Wynn on one count of Aggravated Assault.

She was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where she remains pending further judicial action.

Anyone with information should call 912.764.9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

