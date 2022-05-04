Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Team USA honored at White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting...
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting Olympic teams at the White House on Wednesday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The White House honored more than 600 U.S. Olympic athletes today.

Olympians and Paralympians from the 2020 and 2022 games traveled to D.C. and were welcomed by the President on the south lawn.

Washington News Bureau’s Brendan Cullerton reports, “As the White House has loosened COVID-19 restrictions, President Joe Biden has invited Team U.S.A. to the White House for the first time in his presidency.”

Hundreds of Team U.S.A. athletes were greeted with cheers from fans who attended the in-person celebration. It was a welcoming the team missed out on during the 2020 summer games in Tokyo due to the pandemic.

The 200 medalists were honored by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

President Biden congratulated the athletes saying, “We believe in America anything is possible, and you are the explanation of what we mean.”

Elana Meyers Taylor, the most decorated black athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics, spoke on behalf of the athletes. “This team is resilient. We came together and we persevered. And we hope we’ve made this country proud.”

Cullerton spoke with some of the athletes after the ceremony. Watch their comments below.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Oscar Chaplin III
Savannah Olympian’s family starts foundation in his memory
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks at the Atlanta Press Club, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in...
The Lugar Center ranks Sen. Warnock as 18th Most Bipartisan Senator
Crime tape
One person injured following a shooting Wednesday night
Senator Warnock pressures banks to stop overdraft fees
Evans Memorial Hospital reinstates their masking policy