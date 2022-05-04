Sky Cams
Top Teacher: Rachel Stephens

By Mike Cihla
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
EFFINGHAM, Ga. (WTOC) - Practice makes perfect in Rachel Stephens 3rd grade class at South Effingham Elementary School.

Stephens says she wanted to become a teacher because she struggled as a young child in school.

“Since I was a little girl, I had struggled in my classes, so I know what it’s like to sit at a desk and be frustrated, just not understand and go under or fall in between the cracks, I became a teacher to just help students not feel that way,” Stephens said.

Stephens has been teaching for 9 years and loves seeing that light bulb moment when her students are able to comprehend what is being taught.

“It’s very rewarding, it kind of keeps you going, it sparks my heart. It’s means I am doing the right thing, It keeps you going when things get hard, especially after COVID and everything,” Stephens said.

“You can feel self-assured when your own child is in Ms. Stephens classroom, that they are being loved, and definitely being taken care of, an outstanding teacher,” Mark Weese, Principal said.

“That I truly want the best for them. I think they all know that, there is a lot of tough love in here. That I want them to be there best little self,” Stephens said.

Rachel Stephens is this week’s WTOC top teacher.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

