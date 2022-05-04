Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Voters will decide on the SPLOST proposal in McIntosh County

Voters will decide on the SPLOST proposal in McIntosh County
Voters will decide on the SPLOST proposal in McIntosh County(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting continues in Georgia with more than just primary elections on the ballot.

The SPLOST proposal on the May ballot is essentially a continuation of the one already in place.

City and County Officials say it will help with various improvement projects.

McIntosh County currently has an 8 percent sales tax. Part of that is a SPLOST one percent tax that is set to expire at the end of September.

The new SPLOST, also for one percent, would take effect on October 1 if passed. It’s expected to generate around $11.5 million over six years and is shared between McIntosh County and the City of Darien.

Big ticket items include public safety equipment for the police, fire, and EMS departments, as well as completing the new recreation department.

“The SPLOST is a wish list, but a lot of the items on there are necessities. So, they are going to ultimately come down to being paid for out of the general fund if we don’t have the money available through the SPLOST fund,” Kate Kaewacki, Vice Chair, Mcintosh County Commission said.

Karwacki says if the SPLOST doesn’t pass, it would likely lead to an increase in property taxes instead.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Oscar Chaplin III
Savannah Olympian’s family starts foundation in his memory
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks at the Atlanta Press Club, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in...
The Lugar Center ranks Sen. Warnock as 18th Most Bipartisan Senator
Crime tape
One person injured following a shooting Wednesday night
Senator Warnock pressures banks to stop overdraft fees
Evans Memorial Hospital reinstates their masking policy