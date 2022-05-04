Voters will decide on the SPLOST proposal in McIntosh County

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting continues in Georgia with more than just primary elections on the ballot.

The SPLOST proposal on the May ballot is essentially a continuation of the one already in place.

City and County Officials say it will help with various improvement projects.

McIntosh County currently has an 8 percent sales tax. Part of that is a SPLOST one percent tax that is set to expire at the end of September.

The new SPLOST, also for one percent, would take effect on October 1 if passed. It’s expected to generate around $11.5 million over six years and is shared between McIntosh County and the City of Darien.

Big ticket items include public safety equipment for the police, fire, and EMS departments, as well as completing the new recreation department.

“The SPLOST is a wish list, but a lot of the items on there are necessities. So, they are going to ultimately come down to being paid for out of the general fund if we don’t have the money available through the SPLOST fund,” Kate Kaewacki, Vice Chair, Mcintosh County Commission said.

Karwacki says if the SPLOST doesn’t pass, it would likely lead to an increase in property taxes instead.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.