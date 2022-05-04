Sky Cams
Warm start with a chance of showers this afternoon

By Andrew Gorton
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday morning starts out with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

The first portion of the day will be dry and warm with temperatures in the 80s already by lunchtime. Afternoon highs top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s away from the coast where highs will be near 80 degrees. Isolated afternoon showers and storms remain a possibility. Any rain that develops will weaken after sunset.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 0.7′ 5:21AM I 6.0′ 11:17AM I 0.9′ 5:21PM

Temperatures top out in the lower 90s Thursday and Friday afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon along with a better chance Friday evening. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday presents a much better chance for showers and storms than Sunday, which looks pretty dry.

We will start to notice cooler air move in Sunday and Monday with highs back in the lower 80s along with lower rain chances.

For boaters, wave heights remain around 2 feet over the next few days with a southerly breeze at 10 to 15 knots.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

