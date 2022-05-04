‘We’re trying to preserve a right that every woman should have’, nationwide Roe v. Wade protests continue in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A landmark ruling that legalized abortion nearly a half-century ago could be overturned.

The news started rallies in cities nationwide from Washington D.C., New York City, Pittsburgh to the steps of Savannah’s city hall.

More than 100 protestors took to the streets of Savannah to “Rally for Roe”.

They put this together hours after the initial opinion about overturning Roe vs. Wade was leaked from the Supreme Court Monday night.

Several women at the protest shared their personal stories...some survivors of sexual assault and abuse.

“I was very young and I was sexually assaulted and it was because I had an abortion and because I was given care...empathetic proper care, that I was able to go on with my life,” said Coco Papy, an organizer of the rally.

“In 1972 or ‘73 we marched in Boston to support Roe v. Wade abortion rights. That was 50 years ago so here I am...I’m 68 now and now we’re trying to preserve a right that every woman should have, does have and people are trying to take it away. If you don’t like it, don’t get an abortion,” said Cinda Spillane, a protestor.

Their stories and protest didn’t come without opposition from a handful of people against abortion.

Protestors continued to march and chant, reacting to the leak and aiming to disrupt because it’s a decision they say they’ve been expecting.

“Horrified...shocked...because not only is this impacting abortion but there’s a possibility it could impact gay rights, gay marriage,” said Spillane.

Papy said: “We’ve known for a long time that this was coming and that there’s a very hostile environment and climate towards abortion protections and rights right now.”

City leaders and state representatives showed up saying they are in this too.

“Senator Raphael Warnock said it best, ‘the doctor’s office is too big for a woman, her doctor, the state of Georgia and the United States of America...it’s too small for that,” said Rep. Derek Mallow (D-163).

And it’s not a fight the community said they plan to give up soon.

The group said they will continue to come back in the coming, days and months leading up to the final decision.

