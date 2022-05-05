Bryan County NAACP holds first annual scholarship golf tournament

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some excited folks took to the greens at Ford Field and River Club today for the first annual Bryan County NAACP Scholarship golf tournament.

Organizers say they’ve been working on the plans for months.

Some of the organizers said this is a great opportunity for students in the county.

“Whether their plans are nuclear engineering at Georgia Tech or wielding at Savannah Tech, we wanted to help them,” said Steve Weiss, a resident of Ford Field and River Club.

Luella Sanders, the chair of the tournament, said, “we went from last year funding four scholarships to this year being able to fund 10 scholarships, so we are just excited about the opportunity to be here, the opportunity to be able to have an impact on our local community to be able to give these scholarships to these deserving students.”

This is a merit-based scholarship organizers say they hope to keep growing in the years to come.

