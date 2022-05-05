Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Bryan County NAACP holds first annual scholarship golf tournament

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some excited folks took to the greens at Ford Field and River Club today for the first annual Bryan County NAACP Scholarship golf tournament.

Organizers say they’ve been working on the plans for months.

Some of the organizers said this is a great opportunity for students in the county.

“Whether their plans are nuclear engineering at Georgia Tech or wielding at Savannah Tech, we wanted to help them,” said Steve Weiss, a resident of Ford Field and River Club.

Luella Sanders, the chair of the tournament, said, “we went from last year funding four scholarships to this year being able to fund 10 scholarships, so we are just excited about the opportunity to be here, the opportunity to be able to have an impact on our local community to be able to give these scholarships to these deserving students.”

This is a merit-based scholarship organizers say they hope to keep growing in the years to come.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

30th Hollis Stacy Award winner announced
30th Hollis Stacy Award winner announced
Savannah Ghost Pirates announce their 2022-2023 schedule
Savannah Ghost Pirates announce their 2022-2023 schedule
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Savannah Ghost Pirates announce their 2022-2023 schedule
THE News at 4
Savannah Ghost Pirates announce their 2022-2023 schedule