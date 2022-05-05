Cleanup continues after tornado hits Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One month ago today, an EF-4 tornado touched down in Bryan County leaving heavy destruction in its path. It killed one person, caused multiple injuries and destroyed 22 homes. Today, the county continues its cleanup.

County officials say the vegetative debris is essentially fully collected at the parking lot in Hendrix Park.

This debris pile stretches the full parking lot next to the football field. According to Bryan County officials, they’ve collected 40,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris.

That’s things like tree limbs, shrubbery, and leaves. It amounts to about 2,700 dump truck loads.

In addition, they’ve collected about 2,000 tons of construction debris.

“Now, we’re really looking at the long term rebuilding. Not just the buildings, but the families here. Continuing to rally around those families and their emotions. Anything that we might have experienced as a community, again, wrapping our arms around one another,” said Tiffany Walraven, the Mayor Pro Tem of Pembroke about what’s next for people who live in the county.

Now, this community really has come so far in just a short amount of time.

As for what’s going to happen to all of this debris, the county currently has a bid out to get it chipped up and removed.

That bid is expected to come back in mid-May.

