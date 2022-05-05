Federal grants available for small businesses hurt by COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Businesses big and small took major hits due to COVID-19.

As small businesses are bouncing back from the pandemic – applications for federal funding is now available.

We’ve already seen money come down to help in the relief phase but, now there are some federal grants available to help small businesses move into the recovery phase of the pandemic.

Small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 could be awarded up to $10,000 in federal grants.

This money is aimed at helping businesses with less than 10 employees that are inside of the city of Savannah limits.

They have already had hundreds of people pick up applications in the first few days.

If you are interested in learning more about if your business qualifies and get some help in this process, there will be a virtual information session Thursday at 10 a.m.

There will also be hosting an in person session on Saturday at the Pennsylvania Resource Center at 10 a.m.

Once you apply, there is an evaluation process and then they hope to have a quick turn around time to notify the businesses and receive their grant funds.

“Now it is time to recover so these funds help to ensure their sustainability, that they are able to purchase things that can help their business stay open and stay safe, the funds can be used for overhead costs, utility assistance and things they may have had an issue paying for during this process,” said Kerri Reid, City of Savannah Human Services Director.

And if you own a business in unincorporated Chatham County, there are also still grants available from the American Rescue Plan Act. Businesses could get up to $25,000 to help with COVID-19 recovery. Thursday the county will be at Garden City Library from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to help with the application process.

Whether you are inside city limits or in the Chatham County limits, there are some grants available to help those small businesses as we move into the next phase of recovering from the pandemic.

You can learn more on Savannah grants here and Chatham County grants here.

For Savannah, the Zoom being held Thursday morning can be found here.

In a separate event Thursday – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is hosting a small businesses conference at the Civic Center Ballroom starting at 8:30 a.m.

The U.S. Small Business Administration and the local business community will offer workshops to help small businesses grow and develop.

The conference is full and will be hosting about 200 people.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.