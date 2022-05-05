Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

How to create a perfect Mother’s Day picnic

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mother’s Day is Sunday, and if you still don’t have the perfect gift, how about treating her to a luxurious picnic?

From flowers to tablescapes, all of the little details can come together to show Mom just how much you care! WTOC met a husband and wife duo bringing that experience to Savannah, who shared how you can create this yourself.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Savannah Scottish Games returns
Savannah Scottish Games returns
King of Sole
Who will be the King of Sole? WTOC’s Sam Bauman & Max Diekneite raising money for Ronald McDonald House
How to create a perfect Mother’s Day picnic
How to create a perfect Mother’s Day picnic
Sandwiches you can make for mom this Mother’s Day
Sandwiches you can make for mom this Mother’s Day