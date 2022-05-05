Lawsuit filed against Savannah leaders and two former SPD officers in use of force case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, WTOC is getting new details in a police use of force case in Savannah that resulted in two SPD officers being fired from the department.

Criminal charges were filed against ex-SPD sergeant Octavio Arango and ex-SPD corporal Daniel Kang. A special grand jury indicted Arango on a felony charge of wrongful imprisonment and misdemeanor of simple battery. Kang was not indicted, while Arango’s case continues to move toward trial.

WTOC dug into a recently-filed lawsuit in state court against the Mayor and aldermen, Arango and Kang.

The District Attorney at the time, as well as Chief Roy Minter announced in the summer of 2020 the case would go to a special-called grand jury.

There’s now a new lawsuit against the city and the two former Savannah police officers.

According to the lawsuit - in April of 2020, Daniel Kang and Octavio Arango were working with the departments warrant squad, serving a domestic violence warrant at an apartment complex off Abercorn.

Police say members of the warrant squad mistakenly identified Darryl Faitele as the person listed on the warrant and detained Faitele.

It’s that detainment, and what happened to Faitele during the encounter, that’s the subject of this lawsuit against the City, Arango and Kang.

In the suit, Faitele’s attorney says on April 14, 2020, his client opened his door to find men in camouflage with guns drawn.

The attorney writes Faitele closed the door, only to have it kicked in by Kang and Arango ten seconds later.

Police stood in the threshold and ordered Faitele to come to the door, and Faitele’s attorney says he did so with his hand up above his head at all relevant times.

And that’s when the suit states Arango picked Faitele up and body-slammed him down on the concrete porch, head first causing a bleeding gash on Faitele’s chin.

Faitele was eventually picked up, handcuffed and sat in a chair. The suit states after Faitele spit blood, Arango punched Faitele in the face knocking him to the ground.

The suit claims Arango reportedly said, “I hope you go to jail and catch Corona.”

In addition to his physical injuries, Faitele’s attorney says his client also suffered mental anguish, distrust of police, anxiety and emotional distress from the totality of the intentional inflictions of emotional distress.

The suit lists counts of negligence against all defendants, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and calls for punitive damages for things like court costs, lost wages as a result of injury and mental and emotional distress.

Again, the defendants were served with notice of the lawsuit last week. We’ll continue to track this case and let you know what happens.

