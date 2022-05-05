Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

The Lugar Center ranks Sen. Warnock as 18th Most Bipartisan Senator

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks at the Atlanta Press Club, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in...
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks at the Atlanta Press Club, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senator Warnock announced he was ranked #18 on the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School Bipartisan Index Rankings for Congress in 2021 Wednesday.

According to the Lugar Center, the Bipartisan Index measures how often a member of Congress introduces bills that attract co-sponsors from the other party, and how often they in turn co-sponsor a bill introduced from the other party.

“I’m thrilled to follow in the footsteps of Georgia’s bipartisan champions like Senator Johnny Isakson with this recognition, and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues across the aisle to lower cost, create jobs, and improve the lives of all Georgians,” said Senator Reverend

The Senator worked closely with Senator Marco Rubio on their Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act in the annual funding package; partnered with Senator Ted Cruz to pass a provision turning I-14 between Texas and Georgia into a high-priority corridor; and he has collaborated to include his $35 insulin costs cap in a bipartisan legislative proposal offered by Senator Susan Collins.

“Every day I work with Democrats and Republicans to improve the lives of Georgia families and spur new economic opportunities in every corner of our state,” said Senator Warnock.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Oscar Chaplin III
Savannah Olympian’s family starts foundation in his memory
Crime tape
One person injured following a shooting Wednesday night
Senator Warnock pressures banks to stop overdraft fees
Evans Memorial Hospital reinstates their masking policy