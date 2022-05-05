The Lugar Center ranks Sen. Warnock as 18th Most Bipartisan Senator

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senator Warnock announced he was ranked #18 on the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School Bipartisan Index Rankings for Congress in 2021 Wednesday.

According to the Lugar Center, the Bipartisan Index measures how often a member of Congress introduces bills that attract co-sponsors from the other party, and how often they in turn co-sponsor a bill introduced from the other party.

“I’m thrilled to follow in the footsteps of Georgia’s bipartisan champions like Senator Johnny Isakson with this recognition, and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues across the aisle to lower cost, create jobs, and improve the lives of all Georgians,” said Senator Reverend

The Senator worked closely with Senator Marco Rubio on their Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act in the annual funding package; partnered with Senator Ted Cruz to pass a provision turning I-14 between Texas and Georgia into a high-priority corridor; and he has collaborated to include his $35 insulin costs cap in a bipartisan legislative proposal offered by Senator Susan Collins.

“Every day I work with Democrats and Republicans to improve the lives of Georgia families and spur new economic opportunities in every corner of our state,” said Senator Warnock.

