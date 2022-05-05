Man dead after boat crash on Wilmington River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is dead after a boat crash early Thursday morning, according to Georgia DNR.

It happened around 3 a.m. near the Savannah Yacht Club on the intercoastal waterway on the Wilmington River.

Two others in the boat were uninjured, and the victim was never ejected. The victim, Joseph Moore, sustained a head injury, but DNR says they are not sure of the exact cause of death.

DNR says they were leaving the Thunderbolt area, heading toward the gulf stream to fish when they hit a marker that didn’t have a light on it on the intercoastal waterway.

DNR says it doesn’t matter if they are lit or not and it is up to the navigator to know where those are.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.