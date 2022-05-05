Mayor’s prayer breakfast returns to Baxley

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Today marks National Day of Prayer as communities large and small come together to pray. One of the first gatherings in our area happened bright and early in Baxley.

The mayor’s prayer breakfast has been around more than a decade as a chance for people of different religious or political beliefs to come together and pray for their community and beyond.

Folks from different churches across Baxley and Appling County gathered this morning under the common bond of prayer. Baxley’s mayor Tim Varnadore says the breakfast has been around before he came to office.

Those gathered this morning prayed for first responders, for teachers, elected leaders and the rest of the community. The mayor says the challenges here and the rest of the world over the past few years remind him for the need to bring people together and unite in prayer.

“This is the ‘back up and compose’ moment. This is time to look around and see what’s going on in your community, support the people, pray for the people, come together and hold hands with people, and make this community what it’s supposed to be.”

The mayor estimates the annual breakfast began about 15 years ago, but took a hiatus the past two years due to the pandemic.

Mayor Varnadore says he’s glad to have this tradition back up and running.

