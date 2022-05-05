NAACP hosting forums ahead of Election Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 2,000 people have already cast their ballot during early voting in Chatham County for the Georgia Primary election.

But if you have not voted yet – there are some upcoming opportunities to hear from the candidates ahead of election day.

This is the first in-person forum that the NAACP has hosted since 2019 – and they are so excited to be back in person so that voters can hear from the candidates. Two upcoming forums will be moderated by former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson.

The first one is happening Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum Annex. During the forum you will hear from candidates for Savannah-Chatham School Board President as well as candidates for the school board districts 5,6 and 8. Also, the candidates for the recorders court.

The second forum will also be held at the Civil Right Museum Annex on May 10 at 6 p.m. During that session you can hear from candidates for state school superintendent, U.S. Representative District 1, Commissioner of Labor, State Representatives for District 162,163 and 164 and for State Senator in districts 1 and 2.

“This is a good time to get to see them, talk to them, ask them questions as well as hear how they answer questions that we ask them…find out who these people are, they are going to represent you, your family, your community and you want to know that you have made the best decision based on what you have learned from forums,” said Linda Carter, NAACP Savannah Secretary.

If you plan to vote on election day keep in mind the NAACP in Savannah will be offering free rides to the polls. All you have to do is call 912.233.4161 – then they will schedule you for pick up and drop off for election day.

Of course early voting is also happening right now at five locations across the county.

