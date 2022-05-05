Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Prosecutors want boy, 12, tried as an adult in S. Carolina school killing

School shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County.
School shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County.(Fox Carolina News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his classmate in a South Carolina middle school hallway should be tried as an adult on a murder charge.

Monday’s request by prosecutors to move the case out of Family Court did not include any explanation on why the boy should be charged as an adult.

Murder carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison in South Carolina.

If he is convicted as a juvenile, he couldn’t be kept in jail after he turns 22.

Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was shot during a class change at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville on March 31.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

FILE - White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes a question from a reporter...
Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary
FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta.
Georgia high school student arrested after lockdown at school
Cleanup continues after tornado hits Bryan County
Cleanup continues after tornado hits Bryan County
FILE - In this July 13, 2021 photo, the logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading...
Boeing will move its headquarters to DC area from Chicago
US regulators have limited the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to adults who cannot receive...
FDA restricts J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk