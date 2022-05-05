Publix and Tormenta stadium development is underway in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Soccer fans and shoppers alike in Statesboro can watch a huge project come together.

A 6,000-seat stadium, a new grocery store and more will sit at the corner of Old Register Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Potential shoppers can check the progress on Publix every time they ride by on the by-pass. But around here, the stadium is taking shape.

The developer says there’ll be more green over here than just the grass on the pitch.

Crews work section by section on the ground under where the grass field will go.

Developer and Tormenta soccer president Darin Van Tassell says they’re putting in a drainage system used at Augusta National Golf Club and the new Atlanta Braves stadium.

While they can immediately seat around 3,000 in the bleachers, they’ll build more stands, locker rooms and team offices on the Old Register Road side.

There will be a four-story building with shops, a brewery, and even condominiums.

“What we’re building is a place to live, a place to come shopping, to work, to play, to eat, and oh by the way, pro soccer games and concerts,” Darin Van Tassell, Developer said.

On the other side of the property, Publix continues construction on something different, a two-story store.

“They can actually begin to see that there’s a balcony as part of that two-story. There’ll be an outdoor patio. What a different place that will be! You’ll have a place to shop but also a place you’ll be dining in,”

Around that, construction has actually started on the adjacent stores that will make up the growing development.

Van Tassell says he and the players are as excited as fans to get moved into their own stadium.

