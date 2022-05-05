Sky Cams
Savannah Ghost Pirates announce their 2022-2023 schedule

Savannah Ghost Pirates
Savannah Ghost Pirates(Collective Marketing)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s newest team, the Ghost Pirates, announced their 2022-2023 schedule today.

The Ghost Pirates will play a 72-game regular season with 36 home games and 36 away games.

A few key dates on that schedule include October 22nd where they will open at Greenville. Then on Saturday, November 5th, they will play their home opener where they’ll drop the puck at the Enmarket Arena also against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:00 P.M.

Bryan Sklover, the director of community relations for the Ghost Pirates, said, ”We are a part of this community. We are their professional sports team, and that night is not just going to be a celebration of our team, but a celebration of the city and how much the city loves sports and loves competition, and really the level of competition and sport we’re bringing here. We’re bringing a world-class professional sports experience here.”

They’ll play a New Years Eve contest against the Jacksonville Ice Men at 5 p.m. in Savannah. They’ll also play the night before St. Patrick’s Day.

The regular season finale will be April 15th, 2023 against Orlando.

In total, there are 14 Friday games, 13 Saturday games, 4 Sunday games and 5 Thursday games.

Most of the games will be played at 7 or 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays which will be at 3:00 p.m.

Now with the schedule set, the team can turn their attention to the other pressing matters that will need to be taken care of in the next five months like a coach and players.

“We want to get our coach up and going. This is early yet in terms of player signings, dates and things like that. So we want to get him out there and talking to scouts, talking to agents, and making sure that the best players in the ECHL and moving to the ECHL choose savannah as a place to play,” said Team President Bob Ohrablo.

For a look at the complete schedule, click here.

