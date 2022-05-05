Savannah Mayor hosts small business conference

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah small business leaders and entrepreneurs came together today for the first Savannah Mayor’s Small Business Conference in several years.

The event is meant to be a networking and informational experience for businesses, but it was put on hold in most recent years because of the pandemic.

The theme of this year’s Mayor’s Small Business Conference really reflected how businesses here in the community have had to think outside the box, especially over the past two years, hit hard by the pandemic.

“So the theme for today was ‘business unusual.’ And I think we have to recognize that the world we are going into is going to look slightly different...and in some ways very different...from what was around three years ago,” said Manny Dominguez, Senior Director of Savannah’s Economic Development Department.

The Mayor’s Small Business Conference is the City’s opportunity to highlight small businesses and to provide a networking opportunity for them.

Dominguez said, “It’s hugely important. We’ve seen over the last three years how difficult it is to do business virtually. And being able to meet in person and be able to exchange cards, and talk to fellow business owners is a huge deal.”

In the room for the conference were agencies that could help small business owners connect with staff finding agencies, contractors, even lending opportunities...all valuable resources in what are still some difficult times.

“Entrepreneurs are the most resourceful people, in my opinion, on the planet. And so, they’ll find something that’s broken or something that’s changed...all those things create opportunities.”

