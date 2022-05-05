Savannah Olympian’s family starts foundation in his memory

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been three months since the death of one of Savannah’s greatest athletes — two-time Olympian Oscar Chaplin III.

His family is making sure his legacy is not forgotten.

By 41 years old, Oscar Chaplin III was a two-time Olympian, representing Team USA in weightlifting in the 2000 and 2004 Olympic games.

He was a weightlifter, but also a family man.

“He shined in all places,” said Sue Ebanks, his sister. “That’s what a diamond does I guess.”

His sister Sue Ebanks said Oscar was known to the family as “Diamond” and they wanted his legacy to continue with the Oscar Chaplin III Foundation.

“Not just a gap filler. Not just something to put his name on, but something that would have purpose,” she said.

A family of athletes and weightlifters, the Chaplins know the resources it takes to compete...so they said this is for the students.

And just as Diamond shined on and off the bench press, they want students to embody that too.

Ebanks said:“You can look good by working out, but if you still feel horrible inside, your life’s existence is tough.”

Their biggest “WHY” goes beyond sports.

“Whether it’s in front of the camera or off the camera...are we being true to self?” his sister said.

Ebanks said Diamond could be in the gym, on social media or taking a phone call around the world...his sincerity spoke to his character, which is the driving force behind a foundation that’s just getting started.

“We’re human. We do things that are crazy. At his core, that was the legacy he always left.”

The Chaplin family said they’re still getting the final details together and should have a website by the end of the summer.

For now, you can check out their Facebook page and donate to their PayPal. They plan to give academic and athletic scholarships to students from youth to grad school.

