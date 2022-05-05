Sky Cams
Savannah Scottish Games returns

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While Savannah may be well known for its Irish heritage and celebration each March... Scottish heritage runs deep in the Coastal Empire as well.

And culture of the highlands will be on full display this weekend as the Savannah Scottish Games returns for a 44th year.

Two men who’ve been a part of the event for years are joining me in studio this morning.

Brothers Joe and Stewart Marshall are on the Savannah Scottish Games Event Committee.

It’s been a couple of years... but it’s time to dig out the kilts, bagpipes, and unite clans on Saturday.

It’s a celebration of Scottish heritage with music, dancing, athletic games, children’s activities and more.

The event took a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

With more than 3,000 people participating in this event each year, Savannah’s Scottish Games is one of the largest and fourth oldest Games in the Southeast.

The Savannah Scottish Games is welcoming the return of athletes, pipe bands, highland dancers, border collies, historic reenactors, Scottish vendors, Celtic musicians, and clans back to one of the most beautiful and historic settings in the country, Bethesda Academy.

