Sewer replacement on Tybee Island almost complete

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A big project out on Tybee Island is just days away from being done.

We’re talking about the replacement of a 100-year-old sewer that would often cause some flooding in the area during big storms.

If you’ve tried to drive back to North Beach to see the lighthouse or find beach parking, you’ve certainly noticed the big road closed signs on Meddin Drive. City officials say this is one of the projects on the city’s list for infrastructure improvements.

City Engineer Pete Gulbronson says this project is a continuation of last year’s sewer project that went up Gulick Street and Sprucewood and then up Meddin Drive to the lighthouse. The part that’s been under construction for the last few months is this section of Meddin Drive all the way down to Van Horne.

Gulbronson says the sanitary sewer that ran through the road was originally built for Ft. Screven. Over time, he says it was failing, there were some holes in the pipe and collapsed lines. He says the main line is replaced and they’re running new sanitary laterals into all the houses along it. The main goal, he says, was to have all of this done before Memorial Day which is the start of the busy tourist season.

Meddin Drive will also be part of the Beach Bum Parade route later this month.

“We’re trying something new on Meddin Drive this year to alleviate some of the nuisance flooding for some of the residents on the street. We’re going to go to an inverted crown pavement, so all of the water is going to drain to the center of the road and end up down in an inlet on Veterans Dr. instead of draining into the residents’ yards,” Gulbronson said.

Next week, the contractor says they will start the prep work for paving. If the weather cooperates, they will pave the road on Wednesday and Thursday and then it should be opened back up on Friday.

