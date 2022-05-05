Statesboro observes National Day of Prayer

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Across our region and across the country, communities gather for the 71st annual National Day of Prayer. Many paused mid-day in Statesboro saying the were seeking divine guidance in troubled times.

Organizers of this local observance say their goal is to get as many parts of the community together to unite in prayer.

People gathered on the courthouse square for a time of prayer and resolution. For Tichina Parker, it was the first time to take part in the National Day of Prayer.

“It’s very important because of the things going on in the world today. I think we’ve forgotten about God and forgotten about prayer.

Ed Neubert moved here more than 20 years ago and started the local observance in this national movement. A handful of local pastors from different denominations offered words and led prayers for the Statesboro community, for the state and the nation.

Neubert says they gather on the beliefs they share and the need for more people to rely on faith.

“We’re believers, we’re Christians, even if we’re somewhat different in our distinctives. You don’t have to fill out a form to get here. If they’re here and praying, God will take care of the details.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.