Get ready for the warmest day of the year, so far!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday morning starts out in the mid 60s under mostly clear skies. It’ll be a quick warm up with temperatures in the upper 80s by noon and lower 90s during the afternoon. This will likely be our warmest day of the year so far, but it will be below our record of 95 degrees set in 2012.

There will also be a light southwesterly breeze of 5-10 miles per hour. Otherwise, the only way to cool down will be to be one of the lucky ones who gets under an afternoon isolated shower or storm!

Today will be our warmest day of the year (so far), but "cooler" air returns Sunday. pic.twitter.com/gaz93MfAf0 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 5, 2022

Thursday Tybee Tides: 0.7′ 5:57AM I 5.7′ 12:01PM I 1.0′ 5:59PM

Friday Will be another warm day with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the lower 90s. There’s a goo chance of rain Friday afternoon into the evening as scattered showers and thunderstorms move in from the west. There is a low risk for damaging wind, hail and an isolated tornado or two.

Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail and a tornado or two are all possible. Storms push offshore after sunset! pic.twitter.com/NLlpSzZaQe — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) May 5, 2022

This weekend, Saturday is trending slightly drier, but there will still be isolated afternoon showers and storms around with highs near 90 degrees. Sunday will be completely dry with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

We will start to notice cooler air move in Monday with morning lows in the upper 50s and highs near 80 degrees.

For boaters, wave heights remain around 2 feet over the next few days with a southerly breeze at 10 to 15 knots. Rain is possible with 2-3 foot waves late Friday into early Saturday.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

