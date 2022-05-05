Sky Cams
Toombs County Sheriff’s Office looking for escaped inmate

Robert Presgraves
Robert Presgraves(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate has escaped.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies are looking for 39 year old Robert Presgraves.

Presgraves was last seen driving a stolen truck on Old Kirkland Road headed towards Weyerhaeuser Road in Lyons.

The sheriff’s office says they found the truck but the inmate remains at large.

If you see him, you are asked not to approach him and call 911 or the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office at (912)526-6778.

