Tybee Island Arts Festival to raise money for children in the Ukraine

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks out on Tybee Island are pitching in to raise money for children in Ukraine. More than 15 art vendors are out there right now selling incredible artwork.

“We wanted to use art as a way of connecting people in the community.”

Organizer Michael Matthews partnered up with Dr. Matthew Adams to put the event on. Adams is the Director of American Operations for Polafund, and he has a personal connection to Ukraine.

“On February 24 the war started and by March 4 I had flown to Poland,” said Dr. Adams.

Adams says his in-laws lived in Ukraine. Once he got them out and to the U.S., he and his Polish colleagues started Polafund, which helps Ukrainian refugee children.

“We realized there was a lot of need for not only children, but all kinds of refugees.”

After making connections with other relief workers, Adams says they found an orphanage in Izmail, Ukraine.

“It was a dormitory that a university loaned to 41 orphans that came from the eastern part. Dilapidated, totally messed up.”

So, organizers say they wanted to do something to help. All the proceeds from the arts festival will go directly to ensuring these children have a safe and clean building to live in.

“I’m going over there on Monday, May 9 and I’m going to lead the rebuilding efforts of this orphanage.”

North Beach Bar and Grill Co-Owner Kathryn Williams says hosting the event was a no brainer.

“We’ve all been watching with horror at what’s going on in Ukraine. I was feeling pretty helpless, like what can I do?

Williams says the restaurant is also donating 25% of their sales from the day.

“The needs are great and, you know, we can make a small dent in the problem. We’re going to have some Ukrainian tacos and we got a very interesting drink called the ‘Zelensky.’”

The festival will be going on until 8. There’s a silent auction happening inside and a band will be starting up soon as well.

If you can’t make it out but you’d still like to donate you can do so through Polafund.com.

