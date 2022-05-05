Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Tybee Island Arts Festival to raise money for children in the Ukraine

By Mariah Congedo
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Folks out on Tybee Island are pitching in to raise money for children in Ukraine. More than 15 art vendors are out there right now selling incredible artwork.

“We wanted to use art as a way of connecting people in the community.”

Organizer Michael Matthews partnered up with Dr. Matthew Adams to put the event on. Adams is the Director of American Operations for Polafund, and he has a personal connection to Ukraine.

“On February 24 the war started and by March 4 I had flown to Poland,” said Dr. Adams.

Adams says his in-laws lived in Ukraine. Once he got them out and to the U.S., he and his Polish colleagues started Polafund, which helps Ukrainian refugee children.

“We realized there was a lot of need for not only children, but all kinds of refugees.”

After making connections with other relief workers, Adams says they found an orphanage in Izmail, Ukraine.

“It was a dormitory that a university loaned to 41 orphans that came from the eastern part. Dilapidated, totally messed up.”

So, organizers say they wanted to do something to help. All the proceeds from the arts festival will go directly to ensuring these children have a safe and clean building to live in.

“I’m going over there on Monday, May 9 and I’m going to lead the rebuilding efforts of this orphanage.”

North Beach Bar and Grill Co-Owner Kathryn Williams says hosting the event was a no brainer.

“We’ve all been watching with horror at what’s going on in Ukraine. I was feeling pretty helpless, like what can I do?

Williams says the restaurant is also donating 25% of their sales from the day.

“The needs are great and, you know, we can make a small dent in the problem. We’re going to have some Ukrainian tacos and we got a very interesting drink called the ‘Zelensky.’”

The festival will be going on until 8. There’s a silent auction happening inside and a band will be starting up soon as well.

If you can’t make it out but you’d still like to donate you can do so through Polafund.com.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man dead after shooting in the 500 block of Brewer Street
Police lights
Two people injured in early morning shooting on E. 37th St.
In this combination photo, Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume...
Stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks at Met Gala
Sen. Lindsey Graham (Source: CNN)
Sen. Lindsey Graham issues statement on Roe v Wade after SCOTUS draft leak
A group called JUST, which stands for Justice Unites Savannah Together, came together to make a...
Group calling for more affordable housing in Savannah

Latest News

Cleanup continues after tornado hits Bryan County
Cleanup continues after tornado hits Bryan County
THE News at 5
Yellow bows hung up to show military support
THE News at 5
AG prosecutors detail their case against former Brunswick DA
Statesboro observes National Day of Prayer
Statesboro observes National Day of Prayer
Yellow bows hung up to show military support
Yellow bows hung up to show military support